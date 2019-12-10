Iraq Launches New Phase of Anti-IS Operation

The Iraqi army has launched a new phase of the operations against the remnants of the Islamic State (IS) across the country, spokesperson Joint Operations Command spokesman Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji.



According the military official, the operation, dubbed “Will of Victory”, includes four provinces of Salaheddine, Kirkuk, Samarra and Diyala.



He added that on the first day of the Will of Victory operation, security forces destroyed 11 hideouts and three tunnels in Salaheddine and seized 50 kilograms of urea and 23 explosive devices, as reported by Asharq al-Aswat.



In Kirkuk, they searched 45 villages and destroyed four tunnels and two terrorist hideouts and arrested two terrorists.



He also warned that IS is expected to exploit the current situation in Iraq and target protesters in Baghdad and elsewhere.



According to Khafaji, preliminary investigations with IS’ second in command, Hamid Shaker, known as Abu Khaldoun, uncovered that the organization plans to carry out terrorist operations in Baghdad, taking advantage of the security forces' preoccupation with the demonstrators.