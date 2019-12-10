Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Tuesday، 10 December 2019 01:18 PM

High security alert nationwide as massive protests expected

 Iraq’s capital city has been put on high security alert as massive protests are expected to take place on Tuesday.

Activists previously called on protesters from other cities in Iraq to join the crowd in Baghdad today as they will mark the second anniversary since the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group.

Local reports said a large number of security personnel and police forces have been spread around the city to counter any unexpected situation.

Head of the prominent Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a paramilitary armed group operating under the command of Hashd al-Shaabi, previously warned that such protests would be “ruinous”, as reported by AFP.

"It will bring the most massive chaos yet to Baghdad," said Qais al-Khazali.
US Embassy in Baghdad issued a security alert for its citizens in the Iraqi capital on Monday night, urging them to stay away from protests and crowded locations.
“According to reports, demonstrations are expected to increase in size starting on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. US citizens may see a heavy security presence,” reads the security alert.

