Iraq to establish special court for corruption cases: MP

A special court will be established to deal with the cases of corruption, said a Kurdish member of Iraqi parliament.

Iraq’s judicial authority has already submitted a proposal for the establishment of the anti-corruption court to the Iraqi government, MP Handren Lazgin told The Baghdad Post.

He explained that the government is now processing the proposal and the court is expected to be established in the near future to face with justice those who are involved in cases of financial and administrative corruption.

The Kurdish lawmaker said the parliament’s committee of integrity will cooperate and support the court and its establishment.